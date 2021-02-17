First-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 21-22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health announced Wednesday.
The clinics are open to those eligible under Phase 1a or 1b, Tier 1 of Washington’s vaccination plan, but people need to make an appointment.
Eligible residents will be able to schedule those beginning 8 a.m. Thursday.
Details on who is eligible in what phase of the vaccination plan are available at ubne.ws/3pqOs8R.
The county's announcement said public health and area health care partners are receiving 3,000 first doses of the vaccine.
Those who are eligible and wish to make an appointment should log on to doh.wa.gov, click on the “Vaccine Locations,” button and follow the instructions to select Walla Walla County, and then the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. Once the site is selected, instructions on how to make an appointment will appear.
A valid email address will be needed to make an appointment, and only one appointment may be made per email address.
The Department of Community Health asks that everyone receiving the vaccine arrive no sooner than their scheduled appointment time because arriving early creates heavy traffic and congestion in the area.