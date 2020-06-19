Four more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Thursday morning in Walla Walla County, Emergency Operations Center Public Information Officer Heather Lee reported.
Of the 16 active cases of the disease, one person is in the hospital and 15 people are isolating at home, Lee said in a news release.
Since March there have been 131 county residents reported to have the coronavirus; three people have died after being diagnosed with the disease and 112 are reported to be recovered.
The city of Walla Walla is home to 85 people who have had positive test results; College Place, 20; the Burbank-Wallula area, 18; Prescott, five, and the Touchet-Lowden area, three.
The county's Department of Community Health leaders said COVID-19 testing is important to evaluate the county’s disease activity, overall testing capacity and the availability of tests.
Officials said they have worked to make sure that everyone with COVID-19 symptoms and those with high-risk exposure can be tested immediately in Walla Walla County and receive rapid test results.
While the county’s metric scorecard shows there is a lag in meeting some of the Washington’s disease mitigation criteria, it is due to a delay in data entry by state workers, public health workers here said.
Access to testing and rapid turnaround times for results help ensure the virus can be contained, they wrote.
Public health Director Meghan DeBolt told Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners on Thursday her staff had sent 520 negative test results to the state that morning and that she's positive if Washington’s processing backlog would resolve, the county would meet state standards for Phase 3.
“As soon as someone has symptoms, we want them to get tested. We want them to have access and they do have access here,” she said.
Due to the number of residents with active cases of the virus, DeBolt has applied to state health officials for permission for Walla Walla County to move to a modified version of Phase 3 that would continue to restrict gathering size and travel.