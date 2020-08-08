Walla Walla County saw a rise of 27 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, according to the county’s public health department.
Included in the county’s newest number of 153 people with active cases of the coronavirus are 69 people connected to Washington State Penitentiary, 19 more than Thursday.
Since March, 525 county residents — 366 of those Walla Walla residents — have been diagnosed with the illness, including three people who died from it, county health data shows.
Eight people are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19.
Men have had more cases of the virus in Walla Walla County: 286 men have tested positive versus 239 women. The 20-39 years age group is most affected, with a count of 210, compared to 169 people in the 40-59 years age range; 66 people under the age of 20 have been found to have the virus here.
Umatilla County officials reported no virus-related deaths Friday, standing at 27 for now, but said there are 31 residents newly confirmed to have the disease.
Overall the county has experienced 2,117 residents who have tested positive, while 126 more people are showing symptoms and have been exposed to COVID-19.
Umatilla County remains on the state's watch list of nine counties, officials said.
Oregon’s health officer, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, said the predicted resurgence in cases following the state’s staggered reopening has stabilized, but there are signs virus numbers could spike again.
At the same time, data through July 30 shows transmission increased in Oregon in May by 10 percentage points after both the second and third week. Those increases were followed by transmission decreases of 5 percentage points around June 27 and July 8, Sidelinger said.
The virus transmission rate now appears to have returned to an early May rate, he added, noting recent diagnosis data does not alone suggest a change in transmission rate.
Sidelinger presented three possible future scenarios, based on transmission levels starting July 31:
- Transmission continues as-is over the next month, meaning an estimated number of new daily infections — about 1,000 — remains steady over the next four weeks, and the number of daily new severe cases increases slightly, from 17 to 19. The model projects 117,200 cumulative infections by Aug. 27.
- Transmission decreases by an assumed 10 percentage points and stays there, the estimated number of new infections decreases over time. This theory projects approximately 14,700 fewer infections at 102,500, 700 fewer new infections per day and 10 fewer new severe cases per day by Aug. 27.
- Transmission increases by 10 percentage points and continues at that level over the next month. The estimated number of new infections per day increases and compared to the continued as-is scenario, predicts about 19,200 more cumulative infections at 136,400, 1,300 more new infections per day and 13 new severe cases each through Aug. 27.
Sidelinger said even with testing, treatment and contract tracing by health departments, transmission levels are still dependent on people following guidance around physical distancing, use of masks, hygiene, self-quarantining of contacts and self-isolation.