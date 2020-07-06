More open communities bring more COVID-19 cases

With a more open community, more people will test positive for COVID-19, and that will possibly affect local businesses.
That was part of Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt’s message to Walla Walla County leaders in her regular Monday meeting with commissioners Todd Kimball, Greg Tompkins and Jim Johnson.
These weekly updates are the only times DeBolt has spoken publicly for her department on news connected to the pandemic recently after commissioners made it clear in May that public information would come only from the county's emergency management department.
“We are trying to keep the message clear and consistent,” Commissioner Todd Kimball said at that time in a text to the Union-Bulletin.
Today, DeBolt told commissioners there have been 190 people in the county diagnosed with the coronavirus so far, including three new cases this morning. That’s up from 176 on Thursday.
Her staff is working on investigating all the contacts with other people those with confirmed cases of the virus have had, she added.
In Washington state overall, 35,898 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of today, meaning nearly 6% of the 612,706 tests given have been positive for the virus, health officials said.
DeBolt publicly lauded the owners of Big House Brew Pub, who made publicly known that an employee had tested positive for the virus. The restaurant then shut down temporarily for specialized cleaning, as required by Washington state’s Department of Labor & Industries.
“We are really pleased they take this seriously,” DeBolt said, noting the actual risk of exposure to others by the masked employee is "very low.”
This is the beauty of requiring businesses in the county to have a plan in place for what can be a scary time, DeBolt said.
She also reiterated the county’s application to move into a modified Phase 3 stage is on hold, per Gov. Jay Inslee’s July 1 announcement of a two-week pause on any county advancing to a broader phase in reopening plan.
That said, Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties' move into a modified Phase 1, announced Friday, will be helpful for Walla Walla County, DeBolt said.
With services such as hair salons and dining spots able to reopen, that will mean fewer people traveling to Walla Walla for those things, she said, noting regional health leaders referred to it as a containment strategy.
The community health director told commissioners that inmates at Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla diagnosed with COVID-19 are not part of the county’s case numbers, but are counted in the overall state numbers. Employees, however, who reside in the county are part of local case counts.
So far, such numbers have been low, she said, citing two prison employees who were exposed to the virus during training.
Commissioner Jim Johnson asked DeBolt if she expected to see a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the July Fourth holiday.
Definitely, she responded, describing seeing large gatherings in her own neighborhood.
Those are similar to parties earlier this year that resulted in several positive test results and one death attributed to the illness.
“We need to fix that as much as we possibly can,” DeBolt said, adding that prevention and mitigation of the disease largely comes down to people taking personal responsibility to follow health recommendations such as using a mask in public, staying at least 6 feet apart from others outside the household and practicing appropriate hand hygiene.
The more people can take those measures, the sooner children can get back into school buildings and business can resume, DeBolt said.
In Umatilla County, the coronavirus news is worse. Health officials have reported a total of 125 newly confirmed people with COVID-19 since Thursday.
Oregon officials reported 90 of those cases over the weekend.
The county now has 451 people with active cases of the disease; 13 are hospitalized, and the county has seen six deaths from the virus.
Since the pandemic began here in February, 739 people in Umatilla County have been confirmed as having COVID-19, while another 44 people are expected to be diagnosed with it, given their symptoms and exposure to the virus, county data showed.
A total of 326 previously reported cases in Umatilla County are considered to be recovered.
Oregon has now had a total of 10,395 people diagnosed with COVID-19; nearly 11% of those were or are now hospitalized with the illness, according to state health officials.