More free face masks will be given out Thursday at three locations.
The reusable cloth masks, meant for local residents who can’t afford to purchase the state-mandated facial coverings, will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at the following spots:
- Lions Park, 2100 Tacoma St.
- Washington Park, 700 W. Cherry St., near the splash pad.
- Lincoln High School, 421 S. Fourth St., front entrance.
Blue Mountain Action Council is again heading the distribution of about 3,000 masks, said Kathy Covey, executive director of the nonprofit.
The face coverings are part of the 36,000 masks received by Walla Walla County Emergency Management, the county’s allotment of the 3.6 million masks procured through Washington state on behalf of residents with low incomes.
That amounts to about $52,400 a year for a family of four, though income verification will not be required for the giveaway.
The goal is that each person in those households get two of the free masks, so that one can be washed while the other is in use, Covey said.
The face coverings are packaged into baggies that will also contain information on filling out the 2020 census forms, she added.
Census work had come to an almost complete halt, with plans for community outreach — like a fairgrounds booth — largely stopped by COVID-19. But workers are continuing to call families to remind them of the importance of completing the forms, Covey said.