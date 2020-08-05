Umatilla and Walla Walla counties reported more worrisome COVID-19 numbers Tuesday afternoon, including one new death and 16 hospitalizations due to the disease between the two counties.
Umatilla County health officials reported the virus-related death, bringing that county's toll to 25.
While the county's 24th COVID-19 victim was previously reported by Oregon Health Authority, it took some time and investigation to confirm the 74-year-old man was a county resident, public health director Joseph Fiumara said Tuesday morning.
The man was diagnosed with the disease July 17 and died July 28 at Trios Medical Center in Kennewick.
The county’s 25th death was also a 74-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus July 12 and died Saturday at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.
Both men had underlying health conditions, officials said in a news release.
In Walla Walla County, eight additional people tested positive for the disease, health workers said, bringing the county’s overall total to 469 people.
As of now, 125 people with active cases of COVID-19 are isolated at home and seven more are hospitalized.
Earlier Tuesday, the county for the first time publicly identified the number of COVID-19 cases connected to the Washington State Penitentiary. That breakdown includes 42 inmates and two staff members.
Washington state health officials reported 664 new confirmed cases of the virus and 19 more related deaths. That brings the state’s total to 59,379 diagnosed residents and 1,619 deaths, a 5.9% positivity rate in 1,009,486 tests and a 2.7% death rate in that number; 5,779 people around the state have been hospitalized with the disease since the pandemic began.
Another 21 Umatilla County residents were identified Tuesday as having the coronavirus, officials said, noting nine people are currently hospitalized with it.
There are 2,005 confirmed cases and another 107 residents showing symptoms of the virus but who have not yet tested positive, officials said.
Data released Tuesday did not say how many active cases of people with the disease are in Umatilla County.
Oregon health staff reported 342 new cases of residents with the illness, and a case total of 19,699 people, including 333 deaths, five reported Tuesday.
At least 1,688 people, or 8.7% of those testing positive, have been hospitalized.