Umatilla County’s COVID-19 cases increased by five while Walla Walla County’s inched up by one, according to reports Wednesday from the communities’ respective health departments.
Since the pandemic began, 145 Umatilla County residents have been diagnosed with the illness; an additional five are anticipated to test positive, meaning they show symptoms and have had exposure to the coronavirus. Three county residents have died from the virus, and 119 have recovered according to Umatilla County Health.
Two people previously reported to have COVD-19 have been hospitalized, bringing the current number of Umatilla County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 to four, officials said in a news release.
Hermiston, the city most impacted by the virus, moved into the range of 76-100 cases; Milton-Freewater has 10-15 people with positive test results, according to data from county officials.
Despite the new case in Walla Walla County, the community’s numbers have dropped. That’s because contact investigation found two people with positive test results previously reported as living in the county actually live outside of it, officials said. They are now removed from the county's virus rolls.
The additions and subtractions means there are a total of 118 people here who have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began; 106 people here have recovered, two have died and 10 people have active infections.
One person is in the hospital with the illness.
On Monday, Prescott was reported to have five people with COVID-19. Wednesday’s data from Walla Walla County Department of Community Health shows the town has three people with the illness.
The city of Walla Walla is reported to have had 82 people with positive test results, College Place, 16, Burbank, 14, and Touchet-Lowden, three.