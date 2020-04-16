More COVID-19 cases here, at Tyson Fresh Meats

About 50 employees at Tyson Fresh Meats have now tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
Walla Walla County-based employees still only account for six of those, Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt said this morning.
Altogether, Walla Walla County had 26 cases of the coronavirus as of this morning, although seven of that number are reported as recovered.
Earlier this week, it was reported the meat production plant in Wallula had 28 additional positive tests from employees who live in Benton and Franklin counties, with two additional probable cases. DeBolt said then that more cases were likely.
Benton and Franklin counties have the bulk of the cases, as that is where most Tyson employees live, she said.
The beef production plant employees about 1,400 people, most of them working physically close to one another, making social distancing harder to achieve, health officials said this week.
DeBolt was among those who gave plant officials strict safety requirements to operate under going forward, including several measures to keep workers farther apart on the production line, in the cafeteria and in locker rooms.
Getting things in place would take a few days, she said Tuesday.
Parent company Tyson Foods has plants throughout the country, DeBolt said today, and didn’t seem to initially realize how strict Washington state’s requirements to stay operating are during the pandemic.
Administrators at the Wallula location have been lacking in their communication and education efforts with employees on this matter, she said, noting her office is getting numerous calls from concerned workers.
Tyson is a large employer in the county, but the company has the same rules as every other one, DeBolt said.
“We are not giving them a pass … We’re not going around and doing business consults. That’s on Tyson, 100%, to learn and comply with those.”
DeBolt said she and others were scheduled for another call with the Tyson Foods corporation in Arkansas this morning to discuss the company’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“If they are going to operate in Washington state and in Walla Walla County, they will meet those requirements … to be in compliance with the governor’s orders.”
DeBolt said she is aware of calls in the community to shut the Wallula plant down, and that’s not off the table.
However, doing so is not likely to make the community at large safer from coronavirus, she said this week.
If employees are not at work at Tyson Fresh Meats, they are more apt to be out shopping and doing other activities. That could mean being exposed to the virus for a first time and bringing it back to the plant when it reopened.
And that might not happen in 14 days, DeBolt said, because if shut down, the plant wouldn't be allowed to re-open until it was in compliance.
Of the people in Walla Walla County who have tested positive for the virus, 13 live in Walla Walla, eight in the Burbank-Wallula area, five in College Place and one in Prescott.
The Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner is requiring insurers to waive co-pays and deductibles for COVID-19 testing. More information can be found at ubne.ws/3abuRBY.