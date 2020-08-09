More area districts plan for new school year in wake of statewide recommendations

Two days after Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith announced his district will start the school year with distance learning, his counterparts in College Place and Prescott have followed suit.
Meanwhile, the Dayton School District continues with plans to reopen in fall with face-to-face instruction.
The latest announcements came two days after Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal recommended that most schools not reopen for in-person instruction yet.
Although not mandates, the recommendations included guidance on where COVID-19 numbers should be for schools to reopen. The vast majority of counties are not meeting the numbers.
After the guidance, a cascade of announcements followed from districts on modifying plans or forging forward with their originals.
In College Place, Superintendent James Fry had hoped a full-day return to classes would be possible. Then last week he announced the district would use a hybrid a.m/p.m. model similar to one planned at the time by the Walla Walla district. By Friday, Fry changed course again and announced the school year would begin online.
“While I am heartbroken that we cannot return with face-to-face instruction this fall, I know that the staff of (College Place Public Schools) will continue to rise up to provide a phenomenal experience for students; caring for the academic, social, and emotional well-being of each,” he said in a prepared statement.
Fry said the district is committing to remote learning for the first six weeks of the school year. After that, the situation will be reassessed.
Like Smith, Fry is assuring families distance learning in the fall will be different than what families experienced in the spring after schools were first forced to close in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It will be much more rigorous with increased expectations for student attendance, engagement and academic performance,” the announcement said.
Also like Walla Walla, College Place schools will provide learning accommodations for students with special needs.
“We continue to plan to provide additional options and support for our most vulnerable and struggling students,” Fry said. “Many of these students will have access to onsite instruction in a 5:1 model.”
The Prescott School District will move forward with similar plans. First-year Superintendent and Principal Justin Bradford said last week he was reconsidering his plans to reopen after Inslee and Reykdal made their recommendations. Friday, he officially announced learning would begin online.
“Opening is what I wanted to do. It’s still what I want to do,” Bradford said. “But what’s been rolling round my head is, ‘What is the safest thing for my students and staff?’ And the only answer that came into my mind is that we need to go out.”
Bradford admitted that emotionally, he wanted to defy state recommendations, but he knew it wasn’t the right thing to do.
“I don’t want to be the school district that ignored those suggestions and then we have an outbreak and people get sick and people die,” Bradford said.
Bradford also said distance learning will be an improvement over the spring.
“It has to be,” he said. “That was not a good thing at a lot of districts. It’s going to be very planned. We’re going to ask, ‘What are we going to teach? How are we going to teach it?”
Bradford said he and his staff will start zeroing in Monday on a distance learning model.
Dayton forges on
Meanwhile, Dayton Superintendent Guy Strot announced Friday a new, more detailed, plan to reopen schools.
Strot said Dayton has small enough classes, large enough rooms and a small enough number of COVID-19 cases to be able to reopen, at least to start the year.
“Dayton schools are very fortunate that some of the things affecting other districts are not affecting us,” Strot said. “A lot of districts’ average classroom size is like 600 or 700 square feet. And they might have an average class size of 25 students. And they just can’t fit everyone. Period. And so they have to go to a hybrid schedule, not because they want to but because they have to. In Dayton, we have the room to bring everyone back and keep them 6 feet apart.”
He also noted Columbia County is not seeing the surge in cases that other counties are seeing. As of Saturday, its total case number of 13 was the third lowest infection number of the state’s 39 counties.
Strot has been in contact with Columbia County Public Health Administrator Martha Lanman. Strot and Lanman plan to follow a model that would close schools should the county have more than six cases in a two-week period.
They could close before that if all the cases occur at school.
Until that happens, however, Strot says the schools will follow his plan to reopen.
The plan does call for shorter days at all levels. K-5 students will eat lunch in their classrooms and be released at 2 p.m. Teachers will have their planning and grading sessions at the end of the day from 2-3:30 p.m. Usually, teachers have planning sessions in the middle of the day while specialists take their students for about 45 minutes.
Strot said the earlier release of students combined with the move in teacher planning sessions allows the specialists to take on other support roles.
One such specialist is computer teacher Hannelee Farrell. Normally Farrell takes each elementary grade for one period to a lab for computer class while teachers have their planning sessions. This year, she will be redeployed to coordinate distance learning for students whose families decided not to send them back to school.
Middle and high school students will be released every day at 12:30 p.m. This, Strot said, is to avoid students having lunch onsite. Unlike at the elementary level, these schools don’t have staffing to make sure everyone practices social distancing during lunch.
“We would have 200 kids in a confined space with their masks off eating,” Strot said. “That is an optimal breeding ground for the virus to spread.”
Middle and high school students will still be served lunch to go.
“We’ll give them a sack lunch at 12:30 and then they’ll hop on the bus or walk home,” Strot said.
Strot said the shortened days will get students and staff used to distance learning. This is important to prepare for what Strot believes will be an inevitable move to distance learning at some point during the school year.
“I think the cold and flu season is going to hit us, and with that, COVID lurks out there,” Strot said. “We have to plan for it, we have to expect it. I will be very happy if we make it through September and October.”
Strot says the district will post updates each Monday on any changes to the plan. The district is also holding “Back to School Parent Meetings” via Zoom on the next two Mondays at 6 p.m.