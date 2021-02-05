Umatilla County officials said Friday the health department is expected to receive about 400 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines next week, targeted for people age 80 and older.
Walk-in vaccinations will be available at Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston on Friday, Feb. 12, starting at 7 a.m.
Vaccinations will be offered Wednesday in Pendleton at Umatilla County Public Health, and Thursday in Milton-Freewater at the Community Building, 109 N.E. Fifth St.
A dedicated phone line, 541-278-6311, for appointments in Milton-Freewater and Pendleton will open at 8 a.m. Monday, and close when all slots have been filled. Spanish-speaking staff will be available to schedule appointments.
Umatilla County residents should anticipate an extended timeline for vaccination due to changes in Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine prioritization and continued vaccine allocation delays, officials said.
Oregon Health Authority estimates it will take three to four months to vaccinate all people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Phase 1b.
Umatilla County officials said they share community concern surrounding vaccine availability and are asking people to not call the county public health department with questions regarding vaccine eligibility, but go to ubne.ws/3joRLMs or call 211.
More information can be found on the Oregon Health Authority website at ubne.ws/2N4bXqQ.