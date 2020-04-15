MILTON-FREEWATER— Small businesses can get up to $1,000 in utility bill assistance grants.
The city announced the program as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sewer, water, solid waste and electricity utilities can be credited with the grant.
To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 25 employees and a current city of Milton-Freewater-issued business license.
The selection process is lottery-based. Applications must be submitted by 3:30 p.m. May 8.
Applications can be found at mfcity.com. For a mailed copy call 541-938-8235 or 541-938-8233.