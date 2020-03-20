The Milton Freewater Municipal Golf Course will remain open during regular hours with COVID-19 virus safety protocols in place.
Only four players at a time will be allowed to tee off at any starting point on the course, according to a release.
No more than one person will be allowed to be in a golf cart.
Players must wear a glove to remove the flags at holes.
The rental golf carts will be sanitized and disinfected after each use.
The pro shop itself will be sanitized on a regular basis as well. No more than eight people will be allowed to access the pro shop and office at any one time.
The public access computer inside the office will not be available.
For more information or to ask questions or make a tee time with the Golf Pro, call George Gillette at (541) 938-7284.