The Milton-Freewater Farmers Market kicks off today with modified operations in light of COVID-19 precautions.
The market runs 4-7 p.m. at Orchard Park, according to market Manager Mars Alderson.
Much like its sister markets in the Walla Walla Valley the M-F market will ensure people have space for social distancing.
Guidance and recommendations were posted to social media.
A single-entrance flow of traffic will be maintained. Volunteers have been tasked with keeping foot traffic flowing smoothly. Anybody feeling sick is asked to stay away from the market. No pets are allowed, and organizers request only one person per household go shopping at the market, if possible.
Masks are recommended and visitors are asked not to touch products until a vendor has retrieved them.
"By working together, we can have a successful market season while still keeping our community safe and healthy," Alderson posted on social media.
Shoppers should also use their own personal shopping bags at the market.