MILTON-FREEWATER — While the sky outside grew darker by the minute ahead of the looming snowstorm, Dean Groshong sat patiently in a folding chair at the town’s Community Building on Thursday morning.
The 81-year-old had received his first COVID-19 vaccination and was in the mandatory post-shot 15-minute observation time. That's in place at clinics everywhere to assess people for possible side effects from the formula before sending them out the door.
After working the phone for two and half hours Monday to get this appointment, a little wait time didn’t bother him, Groshong said.
Although he and his wife live in Pendleton, this week’s clinic there had filled up by the time he could get through the county’s switchboard, and he was directed to come to Milton-Freewater.
Getting started on prevention of the illness was worth the time and drive, Groshong said, his eyes crinkling above his mask.
Oregon is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1a — educators and people 80 and older. Umatilla County received 400 doses of vaccine this week, said Alisha Lundgren, deputy director for Umatilla County Public Health.
That meant 100 doses for Milton-Freewater in what Lundgren said was the fourth or so vaccination event here. Previous distributions were for targeted populations, and this one, while more public, still required appointments, she said.
LaVonne Hansen, 88, wasn’t in a big hurry to get the shot or particularly anxious, she said.
“I was just waiting for my turn.”
Not so for her daughter-in-law, who was helping fill out paperwork.
“I can hardly wait to get mine,” said Marty Hansen, 68.
Despite the enormity of getting a vaccine into the arms of all who want it in the county of 81,000 people, Lundgren was the picture of calm as she attended multiple tasks while keeping an eye out for the next influx of folks.
She had scheduled six people per 15-minute time period, and halfway through the four-hour clinic, things appeared organized and on track.
Groshong, who worked for the U.S. Forest Service for four decades, said he had zero doubts about getting vaccinated against the virus.
The general attitude in his peer group is that people should take advantage of the vaccine, he said.
“It’s just like getting the flu shot.”