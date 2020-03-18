Milton-Freewater, College Place, Dayton announce operations changes

College Place, Dayton and Milton-Freewater announced a number of temporary procedures to reduce public contact in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
All will conduct council meetings virtually and will provide a way for the public to participate.
College Place and Dayton passed emergency declarations that allow their city administrators to enter contracts, employ temporary workers and incur obligations without regard to time-consuming procedures and formalities.
Here’s a rundown on what individual cities are doing, according to official documents:
College PlaceThe city will waive late fees and utility shutoffs for customers affected by COVID-19 virus for the months of March and April, according to a release.
The city may require affected customers to provide proof of quarantine or illness from a medical provider or other means.
City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello is authorized to adjust any personnel policies related to leave time, other benefits and terms and conditions of employment to provide sufficient staffing during the emergency.
DaytonIn a conference call Tuesday, Dayton officials established procedures to run to at least May 1.
The Public Works facility and City Hall are closed to the general public until further notice.
Residents may pay utility bills, submit permit applications, contact staff and transact other city business via telephone, email, online or by depositing payments in a drop box in the alleyway adjacent to City Hall, 111 S. First Street.
The city will waive late fees that on water and sewer accounts as a result of late or non-payment and will not disconnect the utilities.
Employees will receive their normal salaries, wages and benefits if asked to stay home to avoid the spread virus at their workplace and in the community.
Milton-FreewaterCity and Public Works offices and the library are closed to the public at least until March 31. Fire, police and emergency dispatch departments will operate as usual.
All offices will remain open for business via phone and email during regular office hours of 7 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Utility, court, fee and licensing payments may be made by calling (541) 938-5531, or deposited in a drop box west of City Hall outside the police department, or on Broadway Street in front of the post office.
Payments also can be made online by using Express Bill Pay, or by credit and debit cards over the phone. Call finance staff at (541) 938-5531 for assistance.
The city will not allow room reservations for the Community Building or Library Meeting Room through March 31. All standing reservations taken for that period of time are canceled.
Other Milton-Freewater measures include:
LIBRARY — All library special events have been canceled. Books may be returned at a drop boxes on the Eighth Street side of the library and outside the police department.
Call the library (541) 938-8247 to renew materials or arrange for curbside check out services. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
COURT — Pre-trial Municipal Court proceedings will be rescheduled for June 25 . For specifics of individual citations call the Court Clerk at (541) 938-8203.
TRANSPORTATION — Public transportation programs, bus and taxi, will operate at regular routes and times. For taxi tickets, call the finance department at (541) 938-5531.
PUBLIC WORKS — Staff will provide services as usual via phone: (541) 938-8270, (541) 938-8274 or (541) 938-8272.
Electric Department staff will provide services via phone at (541) 938-8232 or (541) 938-8231.
Recycling yards will be open at the regular dates and times, but will not be manned.
HUMAN RESOURCES — Staff can accept applications for open recruitment via email. Applications may also be dropped off in the city’s drop boxes behind City Hall or on Broadway Street outside the post office. Call (541) 938-8243.
For specific contact numbers or more information, please visit the city web site at mfcity.com.