Milton-Freewater City Council meeting canceled

The Milton-Freewater City Council will not meet Monday due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the city of Milton-Freewater has also postponed its Planning Commission meeting to May 4, according to the city website.

The city has postponed all other regular city commission, committee and board meetings until further notice.

City and Public Works offices and the library remain closed to the public until further notice. Fire, police and emergency dispatch departments will operate as usual.

All offices will remain open for business via phone and email during regular office hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For specific contact numbers or more information, visit the city's website at mfcity.com.

