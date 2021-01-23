If the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning seemed to come out of nowhere, it’s because it did.
But that’s what local distributors were hoping for, in a way.
About 1,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were made available Saturday for people eligible under Phase 1a and Phase 1b Tier 1 of Washington state’s vaccine plan.
“This isn’t really happening in other communities,” said Lori Asmus, chief operating officer for Providence Medical Group.
Asmus said the sudden event was a result of local partners working together and being prepared in case vaccines became available. It could prove as an example on how to start hitting the state’s goal of 45,000 people vaccinated per week.
The event stood in contrast to Monday’s pop-up mass vaccination clinic, which some people complained happened too quickly and without enough advance notice. Similar complaints were fielded Saturday, but officials said they hope events will begin to happen more frequently.
Walla Walla County Public Health Officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said he understood if people were frustrated about missing out on the vaccine, but when 1,000 vaccines suddenly became available again this week, they weren’t going to let the chance slip away.
“This event wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for (Monday’s event),” Kaminsky said, donning an “Incident Commander” jacket and overseeing 100 volunteers on a chilly, sunny Saturday morning.
The Monday’s clinic at Walla Walla University Church, Asmus and Kaminsky said, was essentially a pilot program. Not only that, but by emptying out a large supply of vaccines, Providence Medical Group took notice.
“This was not an allocation from the state,” Kaminsky said. “This is (because) we were aggressive Monday, and by being aggressive we got another 1,000 doses here. We’re hoping to prove to the state that we can move vaccines.”
Asmus said Dalari Allington, the pharmacy director at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, told the hospital network about the pop-up clinic, which came in direct response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s call for increased vaccination efforts last Sunday.
Providence officials told Allington that since the Walla Walla County team was able to administer that many vaccines, another 1,000 vaccines were ready to be claimed at a storage site in Everett, Washington.
A volunteer drove to Everett, picked up the vaccines in coolers full of dry ice and brought the precious cargo back to Walla Walla, arriving Thursday night.
The clinic’s team, organized by a conglomeration of local groups, sprung into action to have the fairgrounds ready for Saturday.
Notice was sent to the community via media and the county’s website, where people could determine their eligibility and schedule a time for their vaccination. The list was full within hours, officials said, as expected.
“We have capacity,” Kaminsky said, looking around the large pavilion building, full of bustling volunteers and patient patients. “We just need vaccines.”
Volunteers arrived around 6 a.m. Saturday. As the sun peaked over the Blue Mountains around 7:30 a.m., people seeking vaccines drove up and were asked if they had an appointment scheduled. Those who did were then guided to a parking lot and offered a ride in a golf cart to the front door if they weren’t able to walk that far.
At the door and in the line around the building, volunteers handed out clipboards with paperwork and checked temperatures.
From there, the patients were registered and directed to the vaccination room. Volunteers held up bright, neon-colored flags to show open inoculation stations.
The shots were administered and then the patients waited in a holding area for 15 minutes to be monitored in case of an allergic reaction or other side effects.
After a doctor cleared them, they were reminded to come back for a follow-up shot in three weeks, necessary for the Pfizer brand of vaccine.
As patients left the room, they said they were almost in disbelief about how easy the process was.
“It was surprisingly efficient,” said Barb Turner, 77.
Bob Turner, 74, said there was nary a hiccup as he and Barb Turner made their way through and the shot was completely painless.
“Everyone was upbeat and helpful,” said Judy Davis, 80. “It takes my breath away, how smooth it was.”
Person after person, perhaps smiling under their masks, used words such as happy, optimistic, glad, excited and joyful to describe how they felt as the left the clinic.
Kaminsky said he hopes it only keeps getting better from here.
“A lot of this is being developed on the fly,” Kaminsky said. “We have the team to do it ... we’re offering hope to a lot of people.”
Those wondering if they’re eligible for the vaccine the next time it becomes available can use the state’s vaccine phase finder application online at findyourphasewa.org. If you are eligible, the application should guide you through the process of getting scheduled for a vaccination, if it’s available.
More information can also be found at the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health COVID-19 website, covidwwc.com.