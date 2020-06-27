A mask giveaway for local residents who can’t afford to purchase the state-mandated facial coverings takes place Tuesday at four Walla Walla locations.
Walla Walla County Emergency Management said it has received 36,000 masks - its allotment of the 3.6 million masks procured through the state on behalf of Washington residents living below 200% of the federal poverty level. That amounts to about $52,400 a year for a family of four, though income verification will not be required for the giveaway.
Emergency Management has partnered with the Blue Mountain Action Council for distribution, which takes place 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at: Lincoln High School parking lot by the front entrance; BMAC’s parking lot at Cherry and Colville streets; Jefferson Park, corner parking lot at the Walla Walla Senior Center; and Washington Park near the splash pad. Two masks will be given to each person while supplies last.
The giveaway is part of a program launched earlier this month, Emergency Management said. Staff with the state’s Washington Emergency Management Division purchased the masks in partnership with the procurement team at the state Department of Enterprise Services.