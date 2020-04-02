Closed sign
Publication of the Union-Bulletin’s weekly Marquee entertainment section distributed Thursdays is suspended until further notice while venues observe coronavirus restrictions. Information about planned events coming later this spring and summer may still be submitted and are available to view on the website calendar at union-bulletin.com.

