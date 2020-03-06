Making plans for Fluffy and Fido

Blue Mountain Humane Society Executive Director Sara Archer is encouraging people to include their pets in preparedness plans for dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The virus is a zoonotic disease, Archer said, meaning it passed from an animal or insect to a human. In China, a dog has tested “weak positive” for coronavirus, health officials said.
That finding has led to people in China dropping pets off at animal shelters in displaced fear, Archer said, and animal experts in the United States are working to keep the same from happening here.
“There is widespread concern around the state for what happens to pets when people are hospitalized. Do they come to shelters? Do we isolate those animals? There is so much we don’t know yet,” she said.
This virus has captured attention and forced planning in a way influenza has not, Archer said.
“Because the flu is not a zoonotic disease.”
On Thursday, Archer participated in a conference meeting with animal shelter leaders around the state, all of whom are trying to stem the panic of the animal-owning public, she said.
The World Small Animal Veterinary Association stated there is no evidence companion animals can be infected with or spread the coronavirus, a view shared by World Health Organization.
In the rapidly evolving situation, however, people with confirmed cases should avoid contact with other people and pets alike, the association said.
BMHS joins the Humane Society of the United States and Association for Animal Welfare Advancement in encouraging people to create plans for their pets as COVID-19 spreads.
In addition to preparations typically recommended for any natural disaster threat, pet owners should do the following:
- Identify family members or friends to care for pets if someone in the household becomes ill and is hospitalized.
- Research potential boarding facilities in case boarding your pet becomes necessary.
- Have crates, food and extra supplies for your pet on hand if moving them becomes necessary, or if the disease spreads in the community and it becomes necessary to stay out of stores.
- Check that pet vaccines are up to date in the event boarding becomes necessary.
- Ensure all medications are documented with dose and instructions. Including the prescription from the prescribing veterinarian is also helpful.
- Verify that pets have identification including a collar with current ID tags and a registered microchip.
- Always wash hands after being around animals.
If diagnosed with COVID-19, avoid contact and sharing food with all animals. If you cannot, wash hands before and after interacting and wear a face mask, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Archer said she recommends being diligent in preparations, but not panicking. And pet owners should do their own research through trusted sources, not rely on social media rumors or misinformation.
“I don’t want to create a problem that doesn’t exist. It is a question people are asking, and it a reasonable question. Ignorance is our enemy.”
By creating a plan ahead of time “for the unlikely event it becomes necessary,” people can help ensure local animal resources do not become overwhelmed, she said.
The animal shelter is accepting foster home applications to help offset potential impacts on pets related to COVID-19. For more information on fostering, adopting and coronavirus in animals, go to bluemountainhumane.org.