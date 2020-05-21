Main Street shops help consumer meet baby gift deadline

“You can count on me like one two three — I’ll be there. And I know when I need it I can count on you like four three two — You’ll be there,” croons Bruno Mars in “Count on Me.”
With a little help 93-year-old Weston native Bonnie Stephens accomplished her goal to shop for and select a baby gift and have it wrapped and shipped across the state to meet a deadline — all without leaving her home and counting on the aid of others.
The three-year Wheatland Village resident was in the market for a gift for granddaughter and grandson-in-law Courtney and Evan Gordon, she emailed. But with closed shops, no way to look at anything, no one to ask and no automotive transportation, her hopes to find what she wanted sank.
Then Bonnie telephoned Tallman’s and spoke with Jody Clendaniel about some purchases and mentioned wanting to get a baby gift. Jody suggested calling her sister, Julie Aichele, at Book & Game Co.
Bonnie then talked over four baby album options with Julie who chose the one she thought would be best, gift wrapped and prepared it for shipping. She sent it out via carrier on May 4 to be delivered to the Gordons in Seattle before their shower on May 9.
Julie said she and her sister often refer customers from one shop to the other.
Bonnie is delighted the cost was below $40, which included dropping by Wheatland to pick up her check.
With a hat tip to the efforts of the sisters and two shops, Bonnie said, “This is a perfect example of people wanting to help people during this very difficult time. What accommodating stores we have right here in Walla Walla — all with a phone call.”
Bonnie said 45 guests were invited to the baby shower, yet the Gordons canceled the physical gathering because of social distancing due to the coronavirus.
“But with Zoom and Facebook I got to see the whole shower,” Bonnie said. “It was really nice. Courtney was so surprised and loved the baby book. It was the only one she got. She was pretty thrilled.”
“It is so refreshing to hear of such high-quality, valued customer service in Walla Walla and how these two sisters from Tallman’s and Book & Game were so willing to help my grandmother,” Courtney emailed.
“It’s now a treasured gift we will be able to share for a lifetime with our baby girl who we are excited to meet after a 14-year wait. Who knew we would have a virtual baby shower to help us prepare, but with the family and friends we have, anything is possible and we are so grateful for each and every one of them,” Courtney said.
Before Bonnie and husband Lee Stephens wed, she served as a deputy county clerk at the Walla Walla County Courthouse in the 1940s — “the best job I ever had.” She also was a school secretary for 14 years. Bonnie and Lee raised their two children in Milton-Freewater. Lee died in 2003.
Courtney’s parents and Bonnie’s daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Terry Boehm, live in Talent, Ore. Bonnie’s son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Nancy Stephens, live in Salem. There are five grandchildren and when Courtney and Evan’s daughter is born the end of June or early July, she will be Bonnie’s third great-grandchild.