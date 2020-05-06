Trove.jpg

Candles for sale at Trove Home & Vintage Goods are available for free local delivery. It's one of many examples of Main Street merchants in Walla Walla finding unique ways to get their products to loyal customers.

 Courtesy photo

Small businesses in downtown Walla Walla stuck in a rut during Washington state's shutdown over the COVID-19 pandemic are doing what they can to keep their customers patronizing them.

A few recent examples are Earthlight Books, Book & Game Co., Inland Octopus and other boutique shops like Trove Home & Vintage Goods and Studio Opal Boutique.

Each strategy, while slightly different, is meant to honor Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

Inland Octopus, a toy store at 7 E. Main Street, is now accepting phone orders and curbside pickup, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

"As always, free gift wrapping is available," owner Bob Catsiff wrote in an email announcing the change.

Meanwhile, Book & Game Co. was able to receive approval as an essential business from the state. The store's modified hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily with customers required to remain at least 6 feet apart. The business also offers local delivery.

Businesses, such as Trove Home & Vintage Goods and Studio Opal Boutique have offered free local delivery and online or phone ordering options.

Earthlight Books at 321 E. Main Street is also taking online orders, selling gift cards and offering limited hours for curbside service. The business has been fundraising and seeking direct support with donations.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription

.

Jedidiah Maynes can be reached at jedidiahmaynes@wwub.com or 509-526-8318.

Jedidiah Maynes is the managing editor of Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine. He also covers local news for the Union-Bulletin and frequently writes about arts and entertainment in Marquee.