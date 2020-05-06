Small businesses in downtown Walla Walla stuck in a rut during Washington state's shutdown over the COVID-19 pandemic are doing what they can to keep their customers patronizing them.
A few recent examples are Earthlight Books, Book & Game Co., Inland Octopus and other boutique shops like Trove Home & Vintage Goods and Studio Opal Boutique.
Each strategy, while slightly different, is meant to honor Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.
Inland Octopus, a toy store at 7 E. Main Street, is now accepting phone orders and curbside pickup, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
"As always, free gift wrapping is available," owner Bob Catsiff wrote in an email announcing the change.
Meanwhile, Book & Game Co. was able to receive approval as an essential business from the state. The store's modified hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily with customers required to remain at least 6 feet apart. The business also offers local delivery.
Businesses, such as Trove Home & Vintage Goods and Studio Opal Boutique have offered free local delivery and online or phone ordering options.
Earthlight Books at 321 E. Main Street is also taking online orders, selling gift cards and offering limited hours for curbside service. The business has been fundraising and seeking direct support with donations.