A revised strategy for helping downtown businesses expand outdoors will leave downtown streets open this weekend while a number of parking spots shut down.
Starting Friday morning, parking stalls on the north side of Main Street roughly between Walla Walla Pasta Factory and the parklet in front of Bacon & Eggs, will be partitioned off to make space for the expansion of tasting rooms and restaurants, the city of Walla Walla announced.
The closure will remain in place at least one week so that businesses, as well as city and downtown officials, can assess whether it’s working.
“The idea is to allow the restaurants and tasting rooms to have more space so people are encouraged to use downtown,” said Andy Coleman, director of the Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department that’s leading much of the legwork on the closures.
The move is a major change from the multi-block road closure last weekend, designed to allow businesses to extend beyond the sidewalks as they faced deeper COVID-19 restrictions handed down by Gov. Jay Inslee.
A rollback on regulations one week ago limits indoor dining to members of the same household and with groups no larger than five — a change for counties that had already advanced to Phase 3 of Inslee’s Safe Start plan. Mixed groups must dine outside only.
For taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries, indoor seating is prohibited unless they have onsite food preparation with a reasonable number of menu items, not prepared by an outside contractor. Even then, capacity is 50%.
But the well-intended road closures may have caused confusion for those navigating traffic. Merchants reported that business was down.
“That’s why we’re drastically changing the plan - to try to find that balance where we’re not hurting the other retailers,” Coleman said.
In a webinar Monday with business operators, Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington said the hope is to dress up the space as an inviting spot for those downtown.
“We are looking at things that will make this feel pretty and welcoming,” she said.
She has emphasized the idea is not a signal to visitors who may be drawn to the community from other counties. Walla Walla remains in Phase 2 of Inslee’s Safe Start plan, which discourages nonessential travel.
Rather the effort is to help draw local residents with the notion that they can support businesses in their community while maintaining social distance.
Two-way travel will continue on Main, even with the parking spots closed.
Stanchions - the upright posts set up downtown to serve as guiding barriers - will be positioned as a boundary between the consumer spots and westbound traffic.
Tables, chairs and patio umbrellas will be set up for use by the customers of tasting rooms and restaurants located along the section of street.
Officials said other merchants, including those on the other side of Main, can continue with permitting to use their outdoor spaces on the sidewalk.