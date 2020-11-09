MILTON-FREEWATER — A parade and chili feed scheduled to celebrate Veterans Day on Wednesday have been canceled, city and service leaders say.
The parade, a longstanding tradition here, does not fit under the rules issued Friday by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown for a “two-week pause” for Umatilla and four other counties, City Manager Linda Hall said in an email Monday.
The pause, beginning Wednesday, is intended to slow the upward trend of COVID-19 cases in multiple communties where rapid spread of the coronavirus is on the rise.
On Monday Brown added Union, Baker, Clackamas and Washington counties to the list.
The pause is scheduled to end Nov. 25, but Brown has warned that if the measure is not effective at curbing the rise in numbers, she could implement more restrictions.
Hall said she sought clarification from the governor’s office but was assured that, out of caution, the parade cannot take place.
The Milton-Freewater Elks Dodge canceled the chili feed that was supposed to immediately follow the parade, as Brown’s recent order again limits indoor dining capacity to 50 total people.