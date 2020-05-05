M-F college student garners Cattle Barons scholarship

Leading the way for the award of the Protect the Harvest and one of the Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend scholarships is Taylor Ann Skramstad of Umapine.
She is finishing her bachelor’s in agriculture science at Eastern Oregon University and has set her sights on furthering her education in environmental, water and agricultural law.
She served as Miss Rodeo Oregon in 2019.
Other recipients came from Pendleton, Heppner and Island City, Ore., and Payette, Idaho.
The Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend scholarship program was thrown into question amidst the COVID-19 dilemma and cancellation of this year’s May event.
However, the ranching heritage and western lifestyle of family support stepped forward to save the day. Seven scholarships are being awarded for this year.
These scholarships are made possible with the help of Cattle Barons partner for this year, the American National Cattlewomen, whose members made specific donations, despite the cancellation of the combined events of their Region V conference and Cattle Barons, to support the young adults receiving scholarships.
Sponsors also stepped forward to support the scholarship effort.
“We cannot thank everyone involved enough,” said Andy VanderPlaat, president of Cattle Barons, in a release. “It just goes to show you that those in the ranching world are one of kind in heart and kindness.”
VanderPlaat said title sponsor and nationally recognized Protect the Harvest and Northwest Farm Credit Services Pendleton office, Pendleton Sanitary Services, JTI of Walla Walla and Lucky Acres Fencing of Lewiston stepped forward to keep the scholarships alive in this unusual year.
Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend is already making plans for next year.
“We are very thankful that we can still support these great young adults in their efforts and we are looking forward to next year,” Andy said.
The $10,000 in scholarships is going to the students studying in the field of agriculture.
More information about the Pendleton Cattle Baron’s Weekend can be found at cattlebarons.net/.