Walla Walla County officials today reported six new cases of residents with COVID-19, and 45 people with active cases — a drop from 62 on Monday.
One resident is hospitalized.
As of Monday, two Washington State Penitentiary inmates are included in the active case count, part of an overall tally of 136 inmates who have had the virus.
Of the total of 834 people who have been identified as having the illness in the county, 617 have Walla Walla addresses and 103 reportedly live in College Place.
Washington
In Washington state, nine new deaths and 327 more coronavirus cases were reported today.
The overall number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses reached 80,465 people, including 2,015 related deaths, according to the Department of Health.
Umatilla County
Umatilla County public health officials said there were three additional residents with positive test results today, the lowest daily number for months.
However, state officials said wildfires and hazardous air conditions seem to be affecting the number of people seeking testing for COVID-19 in Oregon.
Over the past several days, statewide testing numbers appear to have dipped, causing a lag in data reporting as tests are often reported several days after specimen collection.
Three people are hospitalized with the illness in Umatilla County.
The county has had a total of 2,719 people diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 41 residents who have died from the virus.
Oregon
Oregon Health Authority reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 today and eight new deaths, for a tally of 29,662 overall cases of the disease and 519 related deaths.