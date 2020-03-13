Editor’s note: The global COVID-19 pandemic is a quickly evolving situation affecting the Walla Walla Valley in a variety of ways. News of various precautionary measures and closures are being announced hourly, so check with each organization for updates. Each day, the U-B will provide a list of what we know is happening here. This information will also be free on our coronavirus page of the website: ubne.ws/u-bcoronavirus.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES: Walla Walla County — No confirmed cases, six cases awaiting results, two people under supervision because of coming in close contact with a confirmed case, 13 previous tests have returned negative so far. Columbia County — one confirmed case. Garfield County — One person under supervision because of close contact with a confirmed case. Umatilla County — One confirmed case, one presumptively positive case (awaiting results from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
Walla Walla and College Place school districts have suspended after-school events, competitions and concerts and activated more prevention measures including enhanced social distancing of students and postponing many community uses of the schools’ indoor facilities. College Place athletic practices are still scheduled.
Walla Walla Valley Academy is limiting all trips outside of the county and suspending athletic competitions and all non-school related activities on their facilities, including rental of facilities.
Walla Walla YMCA is increasing the number of daily cleanings around its facilities and making sure all cleaning materials are recommended by the EPA. More hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout facilities.
Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center is changing lobby hours for clinical buildings at the campus to 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. starting Monday “to provide more effective COVID-19 screening.” The medical center is fully operational at this time and is screening everyone coming to the facility to detect any signs of the virus.
Walla Walla Guitar Festival is still going on as planned “with necessary precautions.” Only one of the festival’s venues, The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center ballroom, would be above the 250-person threshold that many events are following.
Walla Walla Steak Company announced on social media this morning that it is closing Mondays and Tuesdays and will be adjusting pickup and delivery services.
Beginning Saturday, University Church on the Walla Walla University campus will switch to online services only.
Walla Walla Valley Disability Network is closing all events for March.
All public events at Whitman College are canceled until further notice. Facilities are limited to students, faculty and staff and immediate families.
Oregon and Washington Department of Corrections suspended in-person visitations Thursday at all facilities until further notice.
Local traditional old-time contra dances have been canceled. The March 21 event at the Timberrib in Milton-Freewater and the April 1 dance at Whitman College will not be held.
Performances of local playwright Dana Crist’s drama “Dangerous Little Creatures” have been canceled. The production was sponsored by Walla Walla Community College Theatre Arts and planned for tonight and Saturday in the China Pavilion on campus.
The Oregon East Symphony is canceling both of its performances of “Winter Moons” planned for Saturday in Pendleton and Sunday in Hermiston. Ticket holders will be notified of the rescheduled concert date.