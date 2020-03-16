Local virus watch - 3/16/20

Editor’s note: The global COVID-19 pandemic is a quickly evolving situation affecting the Walla Walla Valley in a variety of ways. News of various precautionary measures and closures are being announced hourly, so check with each organization for updates. Each day, the U-B will provide a list of what we know is happening here. This information will also be free on our coronavirus page of the website: ubne.ws/u-bcoronavirus.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES: Walla Walla County — No confirmed cases as of this morning, 24 cases awaiting results. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — One confirmed case, one presumptive positive case.
All schools in Washington state — public, private and charter — will close beginning Tuesday through at least April 24, by order of the governor. In Oregon, all schools are closed through the end of March.
Gov. Jay Inslee also revised his ban on events in Washington to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people. Previously the size limit was more than 250.
Today Inslee ordered all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close starting Tuesday to fight the spread of COVID-19. The ban doesn’t apply to grocery stores and pharmacies, and restaurants can continue take-out and delivery services.
The Walla Walla YMCA will close starting Tuesday. All group exercise classes were canceled as of today.
The Walla Walla Public Library is closed to the public until at least April 1, for now. During this time, library staff will be available to fulfill holds and deliver them curbside. Place holds on our website or by calling 509-527-4550. Call us to arrange a pickup time and the library will bring your items to your car. During the closure, library fines will not be charged to accounts.
Walla Walla County Rural Library District will close all its buildings to the public effective Tuesday through at least April 6. The rural district does not charge fines and is encouraging people to keep their books home until the doors reopen.
All people who enter Providence buildings will be screened for illness and have their temperatures taken. From there, people will receive identification indicating their approval for entry. Those seeking to enter as a visitor, support person or for any other purpose other than medical care and who have a fever or other symptoms will not be granted entrance.
Many churches in the Valley have gone to online services or made changes in their operations. To see a list of everything that’s been reported to the U-B, visit ubne.ws/churchchanges.
Oregon and Washington Department of Corrections suspended in-person visitations Thursday at all facilities until further notice.
Walla Walla VA campus lobby hours for all clinical buildings will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Mon.-Fri.). When people visit the facilities as an enrolled veteran or visitor, they will be directed to a screening location. Children 12 and under are not permitted in the facilities at this time.
Baker Boyer will close all branch lobbies and public meeting rooms starting Tuesday. Banking continues with online banking, mobile apps, telephone, drive-through and ATM services.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, according to their website. No additional information was provided.
All Walla Walla Parks & Recreations programs have been canceled through April 24.
Walmart in College Place has gone to reduced hours, 6 a.m.-11 p.m., to give associates time to clean and stock products, according to their Facebook page.