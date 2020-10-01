This story has been updated to reflect an accurate case count.
Local Veterans Home employee COVID-19 positive
Officials with the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs said a fourth employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Walla Walla Veterans Home.
Like all employees there, the ill worker was wearing personal protection equipment, including a medical procedure mask and eye protection throughout the day.
That employee is now isolated at home, said Heidi Audette, spokeswoman for the state veterans agency.
The Walla Walla long-term care facility, situated on the campus of the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, had its first case of an infected employee in late April.
Administrators are working closely with public health officials to take every possible precaution, Audette said.
The Walla Walla Veterans Home has increased disease surveillance, including four-hour symptom and temperature checks for residents in the affected areas for the next two weeks, Audette said.
The facility will also begin proactively testing residents in the areas where the infected employee worked every three to seven days, until 14 days have passed since the last positive result, she noted.
Since the pandemic began, all staff are screened for COVID-19 upon arrival each day. As well, employees will now take their temperature at least twice a day and report any symptoms that occur after coming to work, Audette said.
Department officials are notifying residents, staff and family representatives via email or letter and on the website, she said.
For more Washington state veterans-related COVID-19 information, go to ubne.ws/30LuVXk.