Suzanne Rogers was there for the masks.
“I saw online that you were giving these away,” she told Brenda Martinez at Valley Transit’s bus transfer center on Wednesday.
“I’m picking up for my clients and for my own house,” Rogers explained, accepting several of the zip-lock bags from Martinez, who was manning a table set up by Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health.
In each packet were two cloth masks, a few sanitary wipes and colorful posters with COVID-19 information.
In Rogers’ job as a care provider to older people and those with developmental disabilities, it can be a challenge to promote proper mask use, she said.
Getting each client new masks will help Rogers teach them to change face coverings out on time and wash masks between uses.
“The masks are harder to breathe in, but this is our new normal,” she said from behind her own mask as she prepared to leave.
“In order to stop the spread, this is the new normal.”
The giveaway is part of an outreach campaign to get materials in the hands of everyone who wants it, said Nikki Sharp, head of the Healthy Communities Division of the county’s public health department.
The effort is aimed at meeting people wherever they are, both geographically in the Walla Walla Valley and at their level of acceptance of virus information, Sharp said.
Some county residents, she noted, travel to surrounding counties for work. So the campaign will do the same, such as trips to Smith Frozen Foods in Umatilla County and to farms and packing houses around the Valley.
This morning, for example, Sharp and Martinez rose before the sun to make a presentation at an area onion packing warehouse, in the language that will help employees best absorb the important information.
“We’re trying to be responsive to our most vulnerable communities,” Sharp said.
If public health efforts stayed strictly inside Walla Walla County lines, she added, “then we’re not protecting our community. That’s not how this works.”
What does seem to be working is assuring people the health department is not in the business of policing regulations surrounding the pandemic, but is in place to help businesses and people, Sharp said this week.
“Our agency is about trying to provide education. How do we get the right information in the right hands at the right time? Asking what else we can do to help.”
With the Department of Community Health offices closed to the general public, getting out to people is even more important in this work, Sharp pointed out.
As is flexibility in its approach as her department moves out of crisis response and into longer term planning, she said.
As more is learned about COVID-19, the answers to best practices in dealing with it have and will evolve, experts say, and that is true in Walla Walla County, Sharp said.
“Right now we are doing the best we can. When you know better, you do better and when we know more, we can adjust … there can’t just be one kind of response.”
Six months into the pandemic’s presence here people now have more capacity to think about what living through it means and requires, Sharp said, likening it to preparing for a marathon rather than a sprint.
“Everyone is trying to find the right pace they can maintain for the long haul.”
Staff is now doing a number of things to offer concrete assistance, particularly to people with active cases of the illness. There is the typical public health work, such as connecting people with area resources to help them stay home and healthy.
In a more wraparound-service style, Department of Community Health staff might also deliver groceries or basic medical equipment to people with no other source of help, Sharp said.
Some changes made in the past few months will outlast the coronavirus, she predicted.
“It has shown a light on things we need to focus on ... like engaging in regular activities in some shape or form. Like working from home or going back to school.”
Those are the important bright spots ahead to look toward, Sharp said.
“Because so much has changed behind us.”