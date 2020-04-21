This time of year, experts typically see a spike in suicides or other mental health issues.
With the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, workers at nonprofit Comprehensive Healthcare are grappling with ways to help the community.
And in many ways, it’s working.
Among those Comprehensive locations helping people cope with mental health and substance use disorders is the local inpatient treatment center Waypoint and the outpatient clinic Walla Walla Center.
In March, 1,130 clients received services, according to Division Director Regina Myers. That included 101 receiving delivery support, such as meals or medications, and 17 in a meal or activity program.
But it was too early to make any comparisons with last year’s or previous months’ numbers.
“Right now, our numbers do show an increase in encounters (already established clients), and more people keeping appointments,” Tori Tarter, Comprehensive spokeswoman, said.
“But, we don’t yet have clear data as to whether or not we have seen an increase in new clients, or if the increase in encounters directly correlates with the pandemic, or fits the typical annual increases we normally see.”
Typical increases this time of year have to do with that annual spring-time trend in suicide or other mental health issues, she said, so more analyzing needed to take place.
She also said Comprehensive leaders were speculating whether the pandemic would cause even more people to seek help, especially for first responders and those in similar professions.
But that remains to be seen.
For now, Comprehensive has already switched, in a short timeframe, to providing behavioral health care via phone and video to accommodate COVID-19 health guidelines. In March, workers there stopped allowing visitors to its residential and inpatient buildings and began screening workers and clients entering buildings, according to a release.
Another obstacle included shortages of personal protective equipment, such as gloves and hand sanitizer and even household supplies for its residential, assisted-living and apartment units.
But providing healthcare from a distance has proved among the most challenging.
While telehealth has been evolving for about a decade, it hadn’t really made a strong appearance in Comprehensive’s tool belt, as it wasn’t deemed as beneficial for in-person therapy, according to Jodi Daly, Comprehensive Healthcare CEO.
That’s because the organization focuses on outpatient counseling, substance use disorder treatment, crisis support, inpatient mental health treatment and outreach, among other things. Also on their list is diversion and helping those who otherwise would be in the hospital for a mental health crisis or substance use disorder.
Telehealth doesn’t work as well for some patients. And it wasn’t until recently that the organization could bill Medicaid for telehealth services, Myers said, after the state changed its medical billing system.
“Studies have shown that phone therapy can be as useful as face-to-face for many challenges. However, most of the studies are for those with mild depression, anxiety, relational issues and stress,” Daly explained.
These aren’t the type of patients community-based mental health agencies typically serve, however, she said. But phone and video is what’s available in the current situation.
Another problem was that some people didn’t have access to telephones or the internet to use Webex, the organization’s video counseling system, Myers said. About a handful daily were allowed into Comprehensive’s office, she said, because of this.
But the Blue Mountain Community Foundation recently awarded a $15,000 grant from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Comprehensive’s essential technology, such as a telehealth monitor for the emergency room at Providence St. Mary Medical Center and web cameras. Myers said she was unsure yet where all of the money would go.
Also therapists are having to learn as they go, according to Myers.
“Phone as well as video utilization can be challenging when providing therapeutic services,” Daly stated. “Therapists will not be able to take note of nonverbal communications such as nervous foot tapping or pupil dilation and even flushing of the face. Therapists will need to develop new skills like listening to little nuances in the discussion, change in breathing, hesitation in words and change in tone and tenor around subjects.”
But Myers has been impressed by the staff’s agility and empathy, she said.
“It is not easy for an organization of our size to quickly pivot to respond to the changing climate in healthcare with COVID-19, and yet we did it. We quickly mobilized and shifted, and we continue to prioritize providing the safest possible environment for our clients and staff,” she stated.
The team — from crisis responders to therapists, case managers, residential staff, outreach workers, support services, information services and facilities workers — has “united together to implement our infection control plans and leverage technology to ensure safe service provision,” Myers stated
She also said she believed clients were responding well to challenges and were glad to see the operation continue even in its new formats.
“I think a lot of clients have been accommodating ... it’s to keep everyone as safe as possible during this pandemic.”