This Memorial Day will be one to remember, but not for the usual reasons.
It will be only the second time in 20 years that AMVETS members haven’t placed flags around downtown Walla Walla and other sites to mark the federal holiday meant to honor and mourn the military personnel who’ve died while serving in the U.S. armed forces.
“With this pandemic and everything going on, we don’t want to put them (AMVETS members) in jeopardy,” said 79-year-old Larry Cunnington, AMVETS Jonathan M. Wainwright Post 1111 commander.
The team, many of whom are 75 or older, also coordinates with the VFW Post 992 and American Legion Post 32, which also consist of older members, he said, with the latter two conducting more of the funerals and other events.
The three groups have placed flags and/or coordinated other programs on every major holiday except one a few years ago, he said, when a terrible ice storm hit, and it was unsafe to walk the streets.
This year, he said, they decided to follow Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to not have large groups due to COVID-19.
“We’ve never missed a holiday,” the Navy veteran said. “We have great sadness in our hearts we could not do it this year … it is a tragedy.”
He added as soon as it was safe, the groups would continue their flag-raising tradition.
About 20 years ago, he said, AMVETS took over the task of placing the flags from the Walla Walla Junior Chamber of Commerce because they “knew it was important to support the community and veterans.”
But this year, Cunnington said, he and several others won’t go at 6 a.m. Memorial Day to the trailer on Rose Street, where the flags are stored, to collect and place them.
They also won’t lower them at 6 p.m. and tuck them away in the trailer for safe keeping until the next holiday.
Trina Parrish, local VFW commander, said she won’t coordinate firing of weapons and saying words throughout town on what is ordinarily “a very tight schedule.”
She said the group usually visits the VA chapel at 7:30 a.m., Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens at 8 a.m., Fort Walla Walla’s Vietnam Memorial at 8:30 a.m. and the World War II Memorial at 9 a.m., and Mountain View Cemetery at 10 a.m.
“The Second Street (Mountain View Cemetery) gathering is usually quite large because a lot of Walla Walla residents are buried there,” she said.
So what will some of these groups do if they can’t conduct their “normal” ceremonies?
“I’ll be home under confinement like everybody else,” Cunnington said.
However, alternatives exist, such as the Virtual Memorial Day Ceremony by Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center livestreamed on its Facebook page, at 9 a.m. Monday.
The streaming event will be shorter than usual, featuring words on why the day is observed each year, including remarks by the VA’s chaplain, Troy Parson.
Parson served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army, according to a release, as a military police officer and chaplain. He also was deployed for 18 months to the Middle East and Asia.
Linda Wondra, VA Medical Center public affairs officer, explained this year’s event differences.
“What is missing is an honor guard (usually the Walla Walla High School Jr. ROTC attends), special music performed by local musicians/singers, presentation of floral tributes and the gun salute at the end,” she wrote in an email.
“We will have some pre-recorded music, including taps, to round out the event ... We do not want to miss an opportunity to honor and remember our veterans who so bravely served our nation and paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
She added the hope was to stream future events “to enhance” the experience, as the county opened up from the COVID-19 restrictions.
Another local Memorial Day tradition, visiting Mountain View Cemetery, also will be different.
The grounds will be open from dawn to dusk today to Monday, but visitors are asked to observe social-distancing requirements, according to a release from the city. The abbey and city-owned mausoleums will be closed.
To quickly locate a memorialized loved one, people can use the online burial service on the city’s website. Those who need more help finding a loved one can call the cemetery office at least three days before their visit at 509-527-4485.
Staff will be available by phone only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cemetery maps and other information, including its flower policy, will be available at the kiosk near the office.
Flowers placed on cemetery grounds will be removed June 1 for staff to resume maintenance.