Local law officials say they will use a soft approach in enforcing the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order Gov. Jay Inslee issued Monday.
They’re not necessarily going to ticket or jail people who violate the order, which is intended to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Indeed, they don’t want to.
“When officers encounter people not complying with an order, we will remind them, as appropriate, of the recommendation and restrictions,” Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said in an email and joint news release with other local law agencies. “We have no desire to make any arrests or take anyone to jail for violations.”
College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras added that he, Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber and Sheriff Mark Crider are communicating with each other while working closely with the Washington Association of Sheriff’s and Police Chiefs to serve their communities through the current crisis.
“Law enforcement’s primary role is to help educate people about how to comply with orders to stay at home,” Tomaras said.
The governor’s order includes requiring everyone to stay home unless they are needed to perform specifically defined “essential” activities. The order also bans social, spiritual and recreational gatherings, and closes businesses deemed non-essential.
People can go out for a walk, garden and other such outdoor activities so long as they practice social distancing and avoid congregating.
Yet there has been some confusion regarding what police can and cannot do, as well as requirements for working people.
That’s why local and state law enforcement agencies say their primary role is to educate.
“We are not being asked to detain, arrest, ticket, or establish checkpoints for compliance,” the local release stated. “Rumors of strict law enforcement or ‘martial law’ are not true.
“Our deputies are not going around different neighborhoods and areas checking to see if people are out when they shouldn’t be.”
The release also acknowledged that people “understand the severity of the situation and most everyone is doing all they can already to keep themselves, their families, and neighbors safe and healthy.”
However, some residents have called emergency dispatch to report noncompliance, said Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
Since Monday evening a few “social calls” were made in which officers contacted offenders, and without further incident educated them about social distancing. Officers also can use their patrol car loudspeakers to address issues, he said.
Essential employees, though, are allowed to be out and about performing their work duties. People who are able to work from home should do so, according to the governor’s order.
In any case, people should continue proper social distancing of at least six feet apart, wash their hands, cover coughs and sneezes, and take other hygiene measures.
For more information on Inslee’s stay-home order, visit ubne.ws/stayhome. For questions, call the Washington State Department of Health’s call center at 800-525-0127.