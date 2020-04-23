At least nine Washington State Penitentiary inmates’ sentences already have or will be commutated due to COVID-19.
The early release is part of the Washington State Department of Corrections’ strategy to make more room for distancing and reduce inmates’ chances of catching the virus, officials said.
The agency plans to place some inmates into rapid reentry programs and work release furloughs. Reentry programs allow people to serve part of their sentence — up to six months — on electronic monitoring, while release furloughs allow them to work in settings without a corrections official.
Inslee on April 15 ordered certain inmates to receive emergency commutations within seven days. Eligible inmates included those without convictions for violent, serious or sex offenses, as well as those with release dates on or before June 29.
He also directed Corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair to identify inmates vulnerable to COVID-19 for potential release.
Sinclair then decided to tack on the rapid reentry program and work release furlough, according to a release.
Department of Corrections listed the more than 1,100 inmates for release on its website, updated Tuesday. Some inmates were listed as already released.
Among those was Brandon K. Sally, 28, who was sentenced in Walla Walla County Superior Court last May for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft on Oct. 8, 2018. The sentence included 17 months in prison with credit for 26 days served. Sally was released from the Washington State Penitentiary on Sunday, according to the Corrections website.
Most of the others who will be released from the penitentiary were sentenced for burglary, theft or drug possession.
Two were sentenced for threats to kill.
Jillian R. Hamilton, 30, sentenced in October 2019 and sent to the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor, has a pending commutation.
She pleaded guilty to multiple felonies, after leading police on a chase in March that ended in a crash with two other vehicles, injuring three people, court records stated.
She also was charged with forgery, identity theft, and making false or misleading statements to a public servant in February, and was caught with drugs during a house raid in December 2018.
She had three concurrent sentences up to a maximum 19 months with credit for time served.
Another with a pending commutation is Steven J. Testerman, who on March 18 in Columbia County Superior Court received a year and three- quarters for second-degree burglary and four counts of third-degree theft.
Testerman was to receive drug rehabilitation in prison and while in community custody, Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said, but it was unclear how that would be handled under the circumstances.
“This is not what I was expecting or what I would have approved of. Had I known that DOC would be releasing people willy-nilly a month later, I would have insisted on straight prison time,” Slack wrote in an email.
Two others who were sentenced in Columbia County and included in the rapid reentry program were Michael J. Testerman and Magdiel Hernandez De La Cruz.
Michael Testerman was sentenced in January to 14 months for meth possession, while Hernandez De La Cruz violated terms in a Benton County sentence while in Columbia County and was sentenced to two years confinement. Michael Testerman was incarcerated at Airway Heights Corrections Center, west of Spokane, while De La Cruz went to Washington Corrections Center in Shelton.
“It is pretty frustrating, especially since I have given some already-sweet deals to a couple of people for cooperation, on the understanding that they would spend their time in prison,” Slack wrote. “On the other hand, it is better than what I think the Supreme Court would have ended up doing, had it been left to them to craft a release program.”
Corrections officials said staff would confirm people released had an address and current Washington identification, a Seattle Times report stated.
However, Slack said he was a bit worried, as Inslee suspended the requirement that offenders be released in their home counties. He was “also concerned that some other early release folks might find their way (to Columbia/Walla Walla counties) as couch-surfers or by staying with friends.”