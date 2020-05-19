The physicians and support staff at Walla Walla Clinic were more than ready for Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Monday that allowed for a broader opening of medical and dental practices under new guidelines.
In an afternoon press conference, Inslee laid out Washington state’s plan for all elective procedures to resume as practitioners look at the level of COVID-19 activity in their communities and their own readiness to return to a more active practice.
In mid-March, the governor prohibited medical procedures that could be safely delayed for three months, in order to keep hospital rooms open for COVID-19 patients and personal protective equipment available for crisis care.
As with many other businesses, community medical practices were hit hard. Not only was the scope of care reduced at practices, many patients who truly needed the care that was available from visits with their doctors have stayed home out of fear, health experts said.
According to the Washington State Medical Association, the average patient volume in medical practices decreased by 62% across the state during the past two months, and 55% of practices had to furlough or lay off staff. Almost 70% reduced office hours and 20% temporarily shut down.
The situation left many independent physicians questioning whether their practices can survive the coronavirus outbreak, said Cindy Sharpe, association spokeswoman.
In a recent survey of the economic impact of COVID-19 on physician clinics, 73% of the 136 respondents said they had enough money available to pay operating expenses for one to six weeks — not the recommended 18 weeks — and 47% said they’ve lost at least $150,000 in revenue, Sharpe said, adding she’s heard of many doctors who have not drawn a personal paycheck during these two months.
In the meantime, the bills still have to be paid, said Walla Walla Clinic’s CEO, Kevin Michelson.
That means doctors and others have been cutting paychecks for their staff, keeping supplies stocked, paying mortgage insurance, contributing to employee benefit packages and continuing to buy drugs for IV therapy — some of which are very expensive and for which insurance companies are slow to reimburse, Michelson said.
The Walla Walla Clinic is one of the few local settings for independent physician practices, with no parent organization umbrella over it to offer shelter from the kind of financial storm that comes with a pandemic, Michelson noted.
The 55 or so providers in the clinic have seen a drop in patient visits of more than 50%, from an average of 3,500 per week to about 1,700, he said.
The closing of the clinic’s day surgery center mid-March contributed to that drop, Michelson added.
Based on state and federal recommendations, the clinic has deferred a lot of patient care over the past eight weeks. The income loss from doing so meant about 100 employees had to be furloughed.
“Bringing them back will depend on how long it takes to reach the new normal, how quickly patients feel comfortable coming back in and what message the government is sending out,” Michelson said, adding the longer people with chronic conditions wait to get care, the worse their health outcomes are likely to be.
Some of the clinic’s less-busy time, however, was spent in preparing for Monday’s reopening, including the day-surgery center.
In a letter that went out to patients this week, clinic administrators said safety measures will include mask wearing for all, screening for symptoms of the coronavirus, encouraging online pre-check-in and scheduled appointments for lab work and imaging, rather than on a walk-in basis.
Even the walk-in urgent care clinic won’t be “walk in” for now. Appointments will be required to better get people where they actually need to be seen and make sure the waiting room isn’t filling up, Michelson said.
Cleaning protocols are rigorous and high-touch surfaces will be disinfected on a regular schedule.
Staff has removed and spread furniture all around Walla Walla Clinic to aid social distancing, and there will be transparent barriers between intake employees and patients, he said.
For those, the clinic’s maintenance team is weighing their options, Michelson said, pointing out that the plexiglass shields that have sprung up nearly everywhere will become scratched and opaque with the frequent cleanings required for safety.
“We’re looking at outfitting those areas with tempered glass. Our plan is to really look at long-term fixes and changes, as well as privacy standards,” he said. “I think there will be a lot of creative solutions out there.”
Jennifer Hanscom, executive director for Washington State Medical Association, said Inslee’s restart of all medical and dental care allows doctors and others to battle the “hidden harm” of forgoing important medical care and what that means to keeping physician practices open.
In looking past the immediate crisis, Michelson said his longer term worry is what this pandemic could mean for recruiting and retaining doctors in a rural community — a long-standing issue in America.
For small, independent groups like Walla Walla Clinic, the societal changes caused by the coronavirus might make a bigger dent. “If I can get a candidate here, Walla Walla does a great job of selling itself,” he said, listing the area’s restaurants, culture, Main Street and other attractions.
“The longer those places are closed, the potential there is that small businesses will not able to reopen,” the CEO said.
“And I think that would impact recruiting.”