Local homeless shelters are now operating 24/7

Local homeless shelters are now operating around the clock and receiving new support from a Washington state Department of Commerce grant.
With Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide order for residents to stay home, the funds help those who have no place to stay in place and provides access to isolation beds in case the COVID-19 virus spreads to shelters.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health received $402,000 in the allocation from the Washington state Department of Commerce.
The funds will be used to provide sanitation and cleaning supplies, staffing, food and other needs for the Christian Aid Center, the Loft, YWCA and the Walla Walla Sleep Center as the shelters adapt to operating around the clock.
“We are asking everyone to stay home and limit their movements and, naturally, with a lot of our unsheltered homeless individuals, they need shelter,” said Meghan DeBolt, Walla Walla County Department of Community Health director.
She said if homeless people visit with people in another county where the virus is spreading, they could expose their shelters when they return.
The individuals are asked to stay in their huts or other shelter spaces, exceptions for medical visits, groceries or essential employment.
“We don’t have any coronavirus cases at any of our shelters and we would like to keep it that way, and the best way to keep it that way is to keep them there,” DeBolt said.
Through the Department of Commerce, every county in the state received at least $250,000, DeBolt said.
The primary purpose of the funds is to create isolation and quarantine beds for people showing possible symptoms or have been tested and have a confirmed COVID-19 case, she said.
All shelters submitted requests for funding and listed their various needs in order to operate 24/7 in accordance with health protocols, DeBolt said.
The YWCA, sleep center, the Loft and the Christian Aid Center have been coordinating needs with the Department of Community Health.
Requests for services will be evaluated by the Health Department, care coordinators and the Council on Housing, DeBolt said. Fund allocations for those groups is expected to be decided by Monday.
Requests from the four shelters totaled about $800,000 for staffing, food and sanitation. That did not include the primary allocation for quarantine and isolation beds, she said.
The City of Walla Walla worked with the Alliance for the Homeless on its funding request. If approved, the money would provide four temporary handwashing and portable toilet stations around the community for homeless people, said Byron Olson, deputy city manager.
The submission also sought enhanced social work and health assessment services at the sleep center, and a social worker and health professional to check on unsheltered people and to urge them to seek shelter, he said.
With the extension to a 24-hour operation at the sleep center, funding will also provide additional sanitation services, meals and security, Olson said.
Chuck Hindman, a past board president of the homeless alliance, said soup kitchens are stepping up to provide brown bag lunches for people at the center and the alliance is coordinating people who bring in donated dinners.
Blankets, sleeping bags, AA or AAA batteries and foods like instant ramen noodles and oatmeal that can be cooked with hot water continue to be needed, as are volunteers to work with people with various challenges, Hindman said.
“We’d love to have some small crews to take on a few one-day building projects,” he said.
All shelters are following the latest mandate from Gov. Inslee, keeping protocols in place to keep residents safe and screening residents and volunteers for COVID-19 symptoms.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health is working to provide medical and behavioral health case management at the shelter sites at least two times per day, DeBolt said.
This will include monitoring for symptoms of the COVID-19 virus or other infectious diseases, making level-of-care recommendations and help with transporting patients, she said.
Corina Car, who leads marketing and donor relations for the Christian Aid Center, said any new guests are put in quarantine for seven days before they can join the rest of the shelter’s community.
She said regular and new volunteers continue to serve the 50 guests staying there. For humanitarian and health reasons, closing is not an option, she said.