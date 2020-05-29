Local gyms grapple with Phase 2 reopening restrictions

Gyms and fitness centers around the Walla Walla Valley may have finally gotten the nod to reopen their doors as Walla Walla County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage economic restart program this week, but the response has been mixed.
Several local exercise studios, including Destination CrossFit (16 E. Poplar St.), Jazzercise Walla Walla (23 ½ S. Spokane St.) and The Muscle Shack (1519 E. Isaacs Ave.), have announced they will get back to business Monday.
“We are excited and ecstatic to finally be with our members again,” CrossFit co-owner Nikki Sharp said. “We’ve been doing whatever we can to stay engaged with them, but our members have had a hard time with this, like everybody else. We appreciate the members who have stayed with us, so now we’re going to help create the best workout for them. That’s always been our goal.”
But not so fast everybody, some others say.
The truth is that despite many workout regulars being hungry to finally get away from home, return to their favorite exercise studios and resume pumping iron or taking their usual aerobics classes — “chomping at the bit” is the expression used by several facility owners — not every operation has decided to reopen at the start of Phase 2.
The Walla Walla YMCA (340 S. Park St.) and WorthFit (212 E. Main St.) have both said they will remain closed for now due to difficult state guidelines such businesses must follow if they are to reopen.
“Taking into consideration the good of our community-wide membership overall and the economic costs to the Y to offer so little for so few under the state’s current Phase 2 plans for fitness facilities, the Y does not plan to open under the current Phase 2,” said Karen Hedine, CEO of the local YMCA with about 7,000 members including youth participants.
WorthFit has fewer members — it might see its membership get as high as 250 over the course of a year, according to co-owner Laura Angulo — but a smaller clientele doesn’t appear to necessarily make the expenses required by Phase 2 easier to absorb.
“It would cost us more to reopen than we could really take at this moment,” Angulo said.
Meanwhile, Ryan Calhoun at Calhoun’s Fitness (1711 E. Isaacs Ave.) will open Monday — but only for one-on-one sessions.
Otherwise, the 24-hour gym will remain off-limits, forcing most of its 400 members to continue waiting.
“We’re still trying to interpret the guidelines, but it’s all very confusing,” Calhoun said. “As far as I can tell, we are not allowed to reopen, which is bad. We’ve had so many members asking when they can get back in, but we’re watching the news like everybody else, trying to understand this.”
A few other local fitness centers, however, see themselves qualifying to reopen under the Phase 2 guidelines.
Even so, longtime patrons might find things a little strange for a while — Phase 2 guidelines could always change, but otherwise, each phase is said to last at least three weeks.
For one thing, no longer can any member just go on in and workout.
Fitness centers may only host one-on-one training sessions or small classes with attendance limited to five — not including the instructor or staff.
The buildings can not exceed 30% capacity.
To control class sizes, CrossFit and Jazzercise have both turned to online pre-registration. If a class has reached its five-person limit, anyone else attempting to register will be promptly notified, but their name will remain in the system in the order received should a spot open up.
Meanwhile, Muscle Shack trusts its members to stay few and far between.
“We’re asking people to be sensible,” co-owner Nate Tebeck said. “We’re lucky our membership is like a family ... We’re not a huge gym. Even before all this, we almost never had more than 10 people here at one time, so I don’t think it’ll be much for someone to wait outside until a spot opens up.
“Besides, we’ve going to ask guys not to do any super sets where they are using a bunch of different machines,” Tebeck said. “Nobody’s going to be in for five hours straight. We’re going to ask them to be more, get in, get out, so someone else can workout.”
Muscle Shack has about 170 members.
Phase 2 guidelines, however, make it clear that people over 65 years old, or anyone with serious underlying medical conditions, can not be admitted to the studio.
Everyone must wear their training attire to the facility, with locker rooms serving only as restrooms and places to wash hands.
All equipment must be sanitized immediately after each use.
Patrons must be separated by at least 6 feet of space at all times.
Each facility, like CrossFit for example, now has designated boundaries clearly marked across its floor.
“We have taped off areas for workouts and waiting spaces,” Sharp said. “We’ve taped off the retail area, and only coaches can be in a retail area.”
Other protocols are intended to guide fitness centers in maintaining safe and healthy facilities.
They must establish and maintain a frequent housekeeping schedule, keep workers educated on safety policies, ensure frequent and adequate hand washing, and screen employees for signs of COVID-19 at the start of each shift.
Meanwhile, employees are asked to take their temperatures at home before arriving at work, or as soon as they get there.
Any worker with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher must be sent home, and the facility may also conduct temperature screenings of clientele.
Patrons must sign a waiver of consent, and facility entrances must display signs restricting people diagnosed with COVID-19, having had symptoms with the last 24 hours, or having been in contact with someone suspected of having the virus in the last two weeks.
“We’re going to be much more conscious of sanitizing everything we touch, and following all the guidelines, but I don’t think it’s really going to be that hard for us,” said Janet Bylerly, owner of Jazzercise Walla Walla, with about 150 members.
“Jazzercise isn’t really about fancy equipment. Simplicity is part of the beauty of Jazzercise. When it comes down to it, you’ve got an instructor, a dance, some music and a floor.”
Jazzercise Walla Walla will continue streaming classes online for the many members still stuck at home during Phase 2, only now, with a small audience of participants on hand in the studio, teachers won’t feel they are literally talking to the walls.
“Instructors are going to get a different feel seeing people right in front of them, not a camera,” Byerly said. “Over time, it gets hard to feel motivated. Same for the people at home, trying to do this alone in their living room. It gets harder and harder to keep doing it, and eventually you just stop. Once you’re at that point, it’s difficult to ever go back.
“I think we’re close to that point,” Bylerly said. “Phase 2 is right on time.”