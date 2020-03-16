Local governments are creating plans to operate during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Walla Walla County commissioners signed a Declaration of Emergency that includes several actions, according to a release. Among them:
•Contracts will require obligations that are necessary to protect the health and safety of people and property, and provide emergency assistance to the virus victims.
•County employees can no longer travel outside of Walla Walla County for work until further notice.
•Commissioners asked that all meetings conducted by the county use technology for a virtual environment.
Walla Walla City Council will meet at 4 p.m. today to discuss the local health situation and declare an emergency due to the pandemic.
The public is asked not to attend but instead view the meeting via live stream at 4 p.m. at ubne.ws/wwcclivestream.
Councilman Riley Clubb posted on social media that he will ask the Council to enact an emergency prohibition on evictions during the outbreak.
In Columbia County, commissioners signed a Declaration of Emergency last week setting out similar contracting conditions as Walla Walla County’s declaration.
Commissioners are meeting today to discuss further steps and have moved their meeting into the courtroom for more space, according to county staff.
In Umatilla County, Athena City Recorder Nancy Paker said city operations will stay open for business as of today.
They are practicing precautionary measures like using hand sanitizers, wiping down door handles, counters and any place customers touch. Staff will request customers to use hand sanitizer upon entering, she said.
City Council meetings have not been cancelled, Parker said.
Milton-Freewater City Recorder Leanne Steadman said city operations have not changed.
“We are open as usual … We are just taking it day by day,” Steadman said.