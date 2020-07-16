Local farmers' co-op doubles donations for COVID-19 relief

Some of Northwest Grain Growers' already hearty annual donations doubled this year through a new, statewide relief effort for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The farmer-owned grain cooperative in Walla Walla is a regular funder for local community organizations, projects and more. This year, $45,500 of the $100,000 donated will go through United Way of the Blue Mountains.
Using the All in WA program, money donated to the local nonprofit is set for a 100% matching funds.
“We are eligible to receive those matching funds and double their investment into the community, which is fantastic,” said Monica Boyle, executive assistant and director of Development and Finance for United Way of the Blue Mountains.
The All in WA program has a goal to raise $65 million for Washington state communities trying to recover from the pandemic's economic impacts.
Typically, 25% of Northwest Grain Growers' yearly donation goes to local fairs, 4-H and FFA chapters for livestock purchase for kids, and another 25% goes to community projects. The balance of the annual contribution is focused on charities that help women, children and families in the community through organizations such as Helpline Walla Walla and others, said Chris Peha, the CEO of Northwest Grain Growers.
“It’s important to us that the money stays local,” Peha said.
The cooperative worked with United Way of the Blue Mountains to pinpoint the groups they typically give to that are eligible for the All in WA matched funds, he said.
But the cooperative hasn't forgotten about donations to its "regulars" — other organizations and projects in the community that were not eligible to receive matching donations. Some of these were the Prescott Parks and Recreation Department for free swimming lessons for kids, volunteer fire departments, the Dayton Memorial Library and others.
Dating back to 2009, Northwest Grain Growers has donated $1.6 million to the community through its yearly donations approved and allocated by the board of directors, Peha said.
Donations are spread across 23 different local organizations in Walla Walla and Columbia counties, including Blue Mountain Action Council, Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary, Dayton Food Bank, Walla Walla Community Hospice and more, said United Way executive Boyle.
Information on the the All in WA campaign can be found at ubne.ws/donation. The only eligibility requirement for receiving the match funds is that the donation go to COVID-19 relief in Washington.