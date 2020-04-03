Local events canceled, rescheduled

Since Marquee is on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, I'll share some event information here:
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater canceled the April 4 event. BJ the DJ encourages oldies fans to enjoy three hours of cheap, trashy rock 'n' roll at home by listening to records, tapes, CDs, digital music sources or the radio. His suggested theme is the hits of Kenny Rogers and the First Edition. Hopefully the regular Oldies Night program will resume on May 2.
The team at Gesa Power House Theatre has been reworking its programming. The following shows have been rescheduled: Walla Walla Choral Society "Good Vibrations," July 26-27; Seattle Rock Orchestra plays Pink Floyd, Aug. 1; Mike Super, Magic & Illusion, Sept. 12; The High Kings, March 27, 2021. Patrons with tickets to these events have already been contacted by email. For more information, email boxoffice@phtww.com or 509-529-6500 and see phtww.com.
Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival will begin issuing refunds for all June ticket purchases on April 16 as the June season has been canceled. Allow a few days to complete the transactions. A refund will be issued to the credit card on file for those who bought online and a confirmation will be emailed. For tickets bought by cash or check, WWCMF will mail a check to the address on file. See wwcmf.org/refunds for more details.