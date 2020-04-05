Local distillers switch to sanitizer production

During American Prohibition, alcohol producers in the U.S. were sought by the government for termination of the operations.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol producers are sought by the government for a much different reason.
“After I got the OK, we immediately started production,” said Paul Schiro, owner and operator of 2nd Street Distilling Co. in Walla Walla.
Schiro wasn’t talking about the traditional spirits for which his operation is known. He meant an entirely different kind of alcoholic product.
The business is now producing sanitizer.
Distilleries across the country have received expedited approval from the federal government to produce the hot commodity.
Schiro said emails were sent by regulators to distilleries asking for help as demand for the hand-cleaning agent ratcheted up.
Before he started, Schiro contacted Dry Fly Distilling of Spokane, which had already started production, and picked up some tips on making the product.
Schiro said he knew the need for the product was high. He had been to about 15 stores looking for sanitizer and couldn’t find any.
The company took a couple of weeks to get the extra supplies needed for production and then, about two weeks ago, 2nd Street Distilling Co. became an apothecary of sorts.
“I can barely keep it on the shelf,” said Schiro, who inherited the company from his wife’s aunt and uncle, Russ and Ida Horn. “I had to bring in extra help to help with the demand.”
The company is not making much money off of it, he said. Schiro is trying to put out the sanitizer at a minimal cost, running as close to breaking even as possible while still being able to maintain regular production of the new product.
According to the 2nd Street Distilling Co. website, a 50 mL bottle — about 1.69 ounces — is $2.50. A 375 mL — about 16 ounces — is $12.50.
“I can tell you, it’s nonstop,” he said. “I have online sales, people just dropping in — it’s really been crazy.”
Meanwhile, in Dayton, XO Alambic has started the same process, producing what owner Rusty Figgins calls CovidEx AV.
Figgins was asked by Columbia County Emergency Management Director Ashley Strickland to make the ethanol-based hand sanitizer to keep up with demand from hospital staff and paramedics, according to a news release from the company.
“After making a few phone calls, the response was immediate,” Figgins said.
Even the wine industry is getting involved. Red Band Cellars of Dayton and Kristi Lodmell of Walla Walla’s Lodmell Cellars helped Figgins procure 3,240 gallons of Washington wine suitable for distilling into the ethyl alcohol portion of the sanitizer, according to the release.
Figgins said he takes the fruit ethanol, which has a high level of purity, and then mixes it with vegetable glycerol and hydrogen peroxide. After mixing, he lets its rest 72 hours, and out comes sanitizer suitable for killing most germs and viruses.
Figgins’ first batch was delivered to Dayton General Hospital and the next batch was slated for paramedics.
In Walla Walla, local shoppers can pick up 2nd Street Hand Sanitizer with curbside pickup at its downtown location, 12 N Second Ave. Schiro had just stocked at Southgate Center Market in Walla Walla and was working on getting it in others stores too, because he knows they are having trouble keeping up with demand. He’s also trying to get it into more pharmacies and smaller shops where consumers may be searching for the long-sought liquid.
For both Figgins and Schiro, this was a no-brainer. Schiro said he always had the ability to make the sanitizer, but he never saw a day where it would be wanted or needed.
Now, local shops are depending on his local supply to help keep heavily used surfaces safe.
“We were quite happy to take a pause for the cause during this unprecedented time,” Figgins said.
While Figgins may have paused normal production of spirits, it seems companies like his and Schiro’s will not be truly pausing any time soon.
“That’s what it’s all about for us,” Schiro said. “It’s one of the things that has really motivated us … we want to be a good partner in the community.”