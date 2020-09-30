Both Walla Walla and Umatilla counties saw a notable jump in new cases of residents with COVID-19 Wednesday.
Umatilla County officials reported 49 new positive test results, and Walla Walla County reported 14 more people diagnosed with the virus — 13 of those are inmates at Washington State Penitentiary.
The numbers came after a relative lull in recent daily case counts.
Joseph Fiumara, director of Umatilla County Public Health, said his staff has not yet identified a common source in the folks newly infected with the coronavirus, but that about 20 of them appear to be connected to existing outbreaks at the county’s two state penitentiaries, Eastern Oregon and Two Rivers correctional institutes.
Wednesday’s cases bring the county’s total confirmed count to 2,894, with three people currently in the hospital. There have been 41 related deaths overall.
In Walla Walla County, reported as of 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, 926 residents have been diagnosed with the disease since the pandemic began here in March.
There are 69 people with active cases and one in the hospital. The state prison here has had a total of 150 inmates infected so far.
State numbers
Washington state health officials Wednesday said 480 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths have been confirmed in the state, bringing the total number of diagnoses to 87,522, including 2,126 deaths
Some 7,533 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority officials Wednesday said in the week of Sept. 21-27, they recorded 1,999 new cases of COVID-19 infection — up 32% from the previous week’s tally of 1,511.
The number of Oregonians newly tested rose 29%, to 24,243, while the percentage of tests that were positive was unchanged from last week’s report at 6.2%.
During that week, 18 Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19 — the same number as the previous week.
Also 143 Oregonians were hospitalized, up from 116 in the previous week.
The state also reported 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 33,509, including 559 deaths.