Local COVID-19 case counts still rising

Walla Walla County health officials today reported four more cases of COVID-19 here, bringing the county’s number of positive test results to 57; five people have been admitted to the hospital.
Additional cases have been located in Umatilla County as well, with today's report stating 37 residents have tested positive for the virus — up from 33 reported on Saturday.
In the Oregon county, 21 people have recovered. Three people are in the hospital.
Six cases in Walla Walla County have now been identified in area senior-living facilities, with these being either an employee or a resident diagnosed with the coronavirus, as follows:
- Regency at the Park, on Myra Road in College Place — one resident.
- Park Manor Rehabilitation Center on Plaza Way — one employee who lives in Milton-Freewater and is therefore included in the Umatilla County case count.
- Washington Odd Fellows Home, on Boyer Avenue — one employee and one resident.
- Brookdale College Place, East Whitman Drive — one resident.
- Walla Walla Veterans Home, Wainwright Drive — one employee.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health staff is helping long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases to get employees and residents tested and reduce further spread of the disease, said Liz Jessee, spokeswoman for the health department and director of Walla Walla County Emergency Management.
The number of local Tyson Fresh Meats employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus remains at nine today, and the number of employees for FirstFruits Farms is still five.
Public health and Tyson officials began testing all the meat-processing employees on Friday; it’s anticipated those test results will start returning this week and will help determine a plan to resume production, Jessee said.
Of the 57 positive cases in Walla Walla County, 35 people are Walla Walla residents, 11 live in College Place, eight are in the Burbank area, two live in Prescott and one in the Touchet-Lowden community, according to the health department.
Washington health officials said today there are 13,521 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, and 749 people have died. As of Sunday, 2,299 people have been admitted to the hospital around the state due to COVID-19; 41% have been in the age 60-79 range, followed by 24.8% in the 40-59 years old group.
In Umatilla County, Joseph Fiumara, public health director, said his office is still not releasing city of residence information.
Across Oregon, 2,354 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 out of a total of 51,198 who have been tested; 92 people have died from the virus.
Multnomah County continues to lead Oregon with 664 people testing positive and 37 deaths.