Public health officials in Walla Walla County reported one new positive test finding today, bringing the county's total to 24.

Today's case is a man between 40-59 years old, living in the Burbank-Wallula area.

Seven people have recovered from the coronavirus; 1,045 tests have come back negative, officials reported.

