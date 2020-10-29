New cases of COVID-19 saw significant single-day jumps for Umatilla and Walla Walla counties Thursday, health departments reported.
The increase of 76 new cases of the disease between the two counties comes a day after Washington state health officials warned of an alarming growth of COVID-19 activity.
In Umatilla County, 42 new positive tests were reported Thursday, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard, making for a total of 3,435 confirmed positive tests since February.
The county no longer posts daily hospitalization numbers. Instead, weekly hospital admittance and discharge numbers are shown on the dashboard. Last week, one person was admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 and two people were discharged.
In Walla Walla County, 34 more positive tests were reported Thursday by the Department of Community Health. It's the largest jump seen since high activity last weekend, and appears to be the county's largest reported increase since testing began this year.
There are 192 people who have the disease right now in the county and hospitalizations grew from six Wednesday to 14 Thursday.
There have been 1,203 confirmed positive cases in Walla Walla County and 1,005 recoveries this year.
Total negative cases were not updated again Thursday. Health officials said in an email that the negative case count is updated "regularly" on the website, but not every day.
The department also said that there were 14 new cases Tuesday and confirmed five new cases Wednesday. Initially, 12 cases had been reported in the UB Tuesday, but two more cases were added after the story was written.
"Case count data is subject to change as cases go through the case investigation process," the department wrote in the email. "Cases may be re-assigned to other counties as our contact tracing team learns new information."
Meanwhile, in Columbia County, there are currently no people who actively have the disease, according to Columbia County Public Health's Facebook page. The department is currently using social media for daily updates while its COVID-19 webpage is reconfigured.
As of Wednesday, there were 23 confirmed positive tests conducted in the county since testing began this year and only 16 of those tests involved Columbia County residents.
There have been 810 negative tests in the county as of Wednesday.