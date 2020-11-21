By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Positive coronavirus tests continued to elevate locally as 72 more cases were announced Saturday between Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.
Umatilla County had 40 new positive tests according to a Saturday morning release from the Oregon Health Authority.
The state’s health division reported 4,052 total confirmed positive tests since testing began in March for Umatilla County.
Meanwhile, Walla Walla County’s active numbers climbed higher as another 32 tests were confirmed positive Saturday.
According to the Department of Community Health’s website, 542 people currently have the virus, including 12 people being hospitalized as a result.
The county has had 1,979 positive tests since March.
There were 60 active cases noted at the Washington State Penitentiary, up two from Friday’s count. A total of 217 positive tests have been returned from the Walla Walla prison.
There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported locally.