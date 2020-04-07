Walla Walla and Umatilla counties have reported an increase of COVID-19 cases.
Walla Walla County has one new case of the coronavirus as of this morning, as well as one new case reported Monday, said Meghan DeBolt, director of Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health.
That brings the county’s total to 14 infected and two recovered, officials said.
Umatilla County reported three new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total to eight, with 248 negative tests as of Monday evening.
Walla Walla County had its largest jump in COVID-19 infections Sunday as three more cases were reported.
Of the 14 cases now, five are in College Place, four in Walla Walla and four in Burbank-Wallula. Residency information was not yet available on today’s positive case.
The Department of Community Health has reported 628 tests have been returned with negative results.
Columbia County continues to report one positive case.
In Washington, 8,384 people have tested positive for the disease out of 83,391 test results as of this morning and there have been 372 deaths.
In Oregon 21,801 people have been tested; 1,132 have been positive and there have been 29 deaths.
In Umatilla County people who tested positive are self-isolating at home, and others who have come into close contact with them have been notified and are being assessed by Umatilla County Public Health in accordance with the Oregon Health Authority investigative guidelines, officials said.
One of the new cases had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in Morrow County, while the other two have no connection to each other or to the previously reported cases in Umatilla County, health officials reported.
“Test results are now coming from multiple laboratories and are delivered electronically to providers, counties and OHA throughout the day,” according to the release. “Some counties may release county data sooner than it is reported on the OHA website.”
Testing will be ordered by medical providers, not Umatilla County Public Health, after people with respiratory symptoms are screened to rule out other potential causes such as pneumonia or influenza, according to the release.
Residents of both counties are asked to continue with social-distancing measures to protect everyone.