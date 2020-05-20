Local government agencies and companies are teaming up to defend Walla Walla against disease with a giveaway of a locally produced sanitizer.
DEFENSE is made by Walla Walla-based companies Evergreen Labs and Walla Walla Environmental. The two companies, plus the city of Walla Walla, Nelson Irrigation, Columbia REA and Land Title of Walla Walla are donating bottles of the sanitizer to local businesses as they begin to open and offer more services, according to a news release.
A group of volunteers from Evergreen Labs, Walla Walla Environmental, the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation will hand out the sanitizer to businesses in need today.
The volunteers are expected to mobilize at Land Title Plaza and deliver the free sanitizer around the city.
"We want to help our businesses," City Manager Nabiel Shawa said in the release. "And make sure their customers, our residents and those visiting feel safe when they come to the Walla Walla Valley."
The sanitizer is expected to be in high demand, especially for restaurants, as excessive surface sterilization will likely be the new norm as COVID-19 crowd restrictions begin to lift.
"I love how our community comes together to help one another," Evergreen Labs President Staci Wanichek said in an email.
Walla Walla Environmental CEO Cassie Rothstrom said the companies were especially grateful to be working with community partners on the giveaway.
Volunteers will follow up today's event with a similar one for the general public next week. The hand and surface sanitizer will be distributed to all who need it, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — or while supplies last — Tuesday at Land Title Plaza and Walla Walla Environmental Labs at 4 W. Rees Ave.
According to the announcement, the companies have reserved a full pallet of DEFENSE for the public giveaway Tuesday.
Evergreen Labs is known for making Wine Away stain remover.