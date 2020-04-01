Local cases of COVID-19 linked to travel, health official says

The seven COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla County were all connected to travel and there has been no case linked to a spread in the community, the county’s top health official said.
The information was shared by Walla Walla County Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt during her regular Monday updates to Walla Walla County commissioners.
“We are not seeing community transmission - yet,” DeBolt said in a followup email. “We will as our case count begins to grow, but hopefully the stay at home order will help keep our curve pretty flat.”
At the time of her update Monday, the county had five cases. DeBolt said one is connected to a Umatilla County case, one to domestic travel out of the state, and two are linked together through domestic travel.
The fifth case was still under investigation at the time of the update, but the preliminary understanding is that the patient traveled to Benton and Franklin counties.
DeBolt said one of the two additional cases identified Tuesday is connected to out-of-state travel. The other does not have a full case investigation from the Washington state Department of Health yet but was likely exposed through Benton and Franklin counties, she said.
Commissioner Greg Tompkins said Monday after attending a webinar with Gov. Jay Inslee and state health officials, he hopes residents will adhere to the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” initiative.
“I’m not one to want to lock people up for going out to do something, but I think it’s important that we let people know … that, ‘Hey just because you’re family, doesn't mean that somebody who lives in a different household hasn’t come in contact with somebody who has it,’” Tompkins said.