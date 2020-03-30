Local Army Corps teams help Idaho plan for coronavirus patients

By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Teams from the Walla Walla District office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been deployed to Boise, Idaho, to help find buildings that could be transformed into alternative health care sites during this COVID-19 pandemic.
The Corps of Engineers announced Friday that three teams of two people each were sent to support the state’s emergency management office.
The teams will also expand Idaho’s ability to handle an expected increase in patient load, including the assessment of nominated buildings for various health, safety, accessibility and utility criteria, according to the release.
The Corps is working in partnership with the local, state and federal response to mitigate virus exposure and effects, the announcement stated.
“Our goal is to pinpoint possible alternative health care facilities in Idaho and identify those structures that are physically sound that can care for people, to include running water, electricity and adequate emergency service accessibility,” stated Lt. Col. Christian Dietz, Walla Walla district commander, in the announcement.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is prepared and ready to respond to natural and human-made disaster.
When disasters occur, Corps teams and other resources are mobilized from across the country to assist local districts and offices to deliver a response mission, according to the release.